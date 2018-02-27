‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

Just another way that 'Black Panther' is changing the game!

Danielle Jennings
2 reads
Leave a comment

At this point the success of Black Panther really centers around the simple question of “how high will it go?” With every passing minute the record-breaking hit film is raking in more money than anyone thought possible, but the real success story is how the film’s profits are being used to help the next generation.

The Huffington Post is reporting that a portion of the massive funds from Black Panther are being used to fund the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers. Since a large portion of the film surrounds the use of advanced technology by the film’s youngest character Shuri, it’s perfectly fitting that money would go to further providing kids with the tools to pursue STEM and what it has to offer.

Via Huffington Post:

To celebrate the record-breaking success of the ‘Black Panther’, The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that it plans to donate $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math programs. 

BGCA’s STEM Centers of Innovation give kids the chance to learn from advanced technologies like 3D printers, robotics and high-definition video production equipment.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film,” CEO Robert A. Iger said, “so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

With the generous $1 million grant, 12 new STEM Centers are set to open in: Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Harlem, N.Y.; Hartford, Conn.; Memphis, Tenn.; Oakland, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; and Watts, Calif.

Meanwhile, Black Panther is expected to hit a billion-dollar gross world-wide by the time it premieres overseas.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Was A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere

Man Killed In Facebook Live Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos