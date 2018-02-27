Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’

Patti is sure to shake things up for the Greenleaf clan!

Danielle Jennings
1 reads
Leave a comment

As fans feverishly wait for the season three premiere of the OWN network hit series Greenleaf, an exciting bit of casting news should tide them over for the next few months. It has just been announced that music legend and actress Patti LaBelle has signed on for a recurring role on the drama series.

With her upcoming role on FOX’s series Star, as Carlotta’s mother (played by Queen Latifah,) Patti LaBelle is starting off 2018 with some impressive acting gigs. Deadline was the first to announce the news that the legendary singer would be joining the church-centered drama series Greenleaf in a recurring role for the show’s third season.

Via Deadline:

[Patti] LaBelle will play Maxine Patterson [on ‘Greenleaf’], a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. An old friend of Mae’s from college days, Maxine will be Lady Mae’s sounding board and greatest ally as Mae attempts to consolidate her power at Calvary.

The third season of the show is currently begin filmed in the new Hollywood hotspot of Atlanta and is set to premiere sometime this summer on OWN.

As for LaBelle’s role on Star, when the series returns on March 28 expect to see her and singer/actress Brandy make waves when they are introduced as the mother and sister of Queen Latifah’s character Carlotta.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

Man Killed In Facebook Live Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos