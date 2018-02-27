Entertainment News
‘God’s Plan’ Gets An Epic Remix From A DOPE Drummer & Talented Young Singer

A new wave of talent is on the horizon.

Drake has inspired masses of people with his epic giveaway in the “God’s Plan” music video. With over 73 million views on YouTube, it’s clear giving back and putting on for a city definitely has an audience.

Now, a talented drummer from Washington, D.C. is following Drake’s lead. Malik DOPE Drummer puts a spotlight on his city with a “God’s Plan” remix performance in D.C.’s Chinatown area. He’s joined by another rising star Eli. Check out their clip below.

 

Don’t expect this to be the last you hear from Malik. He’s already forming tight bonds with artists like Erykah Badu, performing at her birthday bash alongside another D.C. native, Dave Chappelle, this past Friday. You can get a teaser of Malik’s performance in the clip below!

