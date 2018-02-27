Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset After Those Videos Popped Up

Cardi B has finally set the record straight on why she decided to stick by Offset despite his recent shenanigans with other women. Covering Cosmopolitan in a plunging sheer bodysuit, she tells the magazine she’s “no angel” either. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f**king did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she explained.

She also opens up about refusing to change for anyone and the nation’s lack of respect for strippers. “Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain,” she says. Click here for her full interview and chime in with your thoughts.