This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into building to save school kids

Trump claimed, he would have rushed into the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, even if he wasn’t armed. Trump’s comments were meant to be a criticism of the armed sheriff’s deputy who was at the scene, but did not confront the shooter. The internet and late night comedians quickly reminded him of the numerous times when he was anything but heroic.

Trump said today that he’d have run into that school even if he wasn't armed. Really? With his bone spurs? A fart in his general direction. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2018

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump said, according to The Associated Press. I believe you, Captain Bone Spurs & I really believe that due to an unexpected write-in vote, I'll win an Oscar this Sunday. #ItsFunToPretend — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Trump wouldn't run into Vietnam WITH a weapon during the war, but sure man. Do go on… https://t.co/LXdqCeEvI2 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 26, 2018

