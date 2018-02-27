TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who Got Evicted From Another House?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2/27/18- She got kicked out of the White House, wasn’t allowed to go to Wakanda and now she got evicted from Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa just can’t seem to get this whole life thing right. And now Stacy Dash is running for a spot in Congress! What’s going on?

Photos