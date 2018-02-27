News
Are We Being Tracked Through Our Smartphones?

bvick
Couple is looking in their mobile phones and sulking each other in the cafe

Source: praetorianphoto / Getty

Are our smartphones tracking everything we are doing? Are they listening in on our conversations? How did an ad for Wholes Foods pop up on your phone after you were just talking about going  there? It’s a little scary isn’t it?

Well they are and aren’t tracking us. CBS News did a good story about how companies are learning so much about us and how much we are helping them do it.

Interesting information. Hummm

