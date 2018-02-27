Are We Being Tracked Through Our Smartphones?

1 reads Leave a comment
Are our smartphones tracking everything we are doing? Are they listening in on our conversations? How did an ad for Wholes Foods pop up on your phone after you were just talking about going there? It’s a little scary isn’t it?
Well they are and aren’t tracking us. CBS News did a good story about how companies are learning so much about us and how much we are helping them do it.
Interesting information. Hummm
Social Media Junkies: Stars Who Can’t Seem To Put Their Phone Down!
26 photos Launch gallery
Social Media Junkies: Stars Who Can’t Seem To Put Their Phone Down!
1. Kim Kardashian WestSource:Kim Kardashian West Instagram 1 of 26
2. Blac ChynaSource:Blac Chyna Instagram 2 of 26
3. Chrissy Tiegen and John LegendSource:Chrissy Instagram 3 of 26
4. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 4 of 26
5. Nick CannonSource:Twitter 5 of 26
6. Floyd MayweatherSource:Instagram 6 of 26
7. TyreseSource:Instagram 7 of 26
8. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 8 of 26
9. FantasiaSource:Instagram 9 of 26
10. Nicki MinajSource:PR PHotos 10 of 26
11. DiddySource:Instagram 11 of 26
12. T.I.Source:PR Photos 12 of 26
13. 50 CentSource:Instagram 13 of 26
14. WaleSource:Instagram 14 of 26
15. TinySource:Instagram 15 of 26
16. Nene LeakesSource:PR Photos 16 of 26
17. Mike EppsSource:Courtesy 17 of 26
18. Monica BrownSource:Instagram 18 of 26
19. Azaelia BanksSource:Instagram 19 of 26
20. Justin BieberSource:Instagram 20 of 26
21. K. MichelleSource:Instagram 21 of 26
22. Miley CyrusSource:Instagram 22 of 26
23. RihannaSource:Instagram 23 of 26
24. Kevin HartSource:Instagram 24 of 26
25. Keke PalmerSource:Instagram 25 of 26
26. Keyshia ColeSource:Instagram 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours