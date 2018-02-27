13 Tweets Dragging Stacey Dash Through Hellfire After Announcing Her Run For Congress In Cali

Yesterday, Clueless starlet Stacey Dash filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in the state of California. According to The Hill, Dash submitted official documents to the Federal Election Commission with the slogan “Dash to DC.” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán. Barragán was the first Latina to hold the position when she won the seat in 2016.
Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin. Out of the total population (723,685), 511,063 identify as Hispanic, while 110,038 identify as Black, the U.S. Census reports. Clearly, this means Stacey Dash will once again be a loser and the Internet knows it. See some of the best tweets dragging Stacey Dash to eternal hell for her attempt at being a politician.
If Dash wins, she would become the fourth Black woman in the House of Representatives to represent the state of California, alongside tenured Representatives Barbara Lee, Karen Bass and Maxine Waters. However, Dash is obviously doing this for the press. She knows she can’t win, but with campaign donations and having trended all day on Twitter yesterday, she is now back to being the queen of the sunken place.
