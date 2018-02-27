13 Tweets Dragging Stacey Dash Through Hellfire After Announcing Her Run For Congress In Cali

Yesterday, Clueless starlet Stacey Dash filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in the state of California. According to The Hill, Dash submitted official documents to the Federal Election Commission with the slogan “Dash to DC.” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán. Barragán was the first Latina to hold the position when she won the seat in 2016.

Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin. Out of the total population (723,685), 511,063 identify as Hispanic, while 110,038 identify as Black, the U.S. Census reports. Clearly, this means Stacey Dash will once again be a loser and the Internet knows it. See some of the best tweets dragging Stacey Dash to eternal hell for her attempt at being a politician.

“Stacey Dash is running for Congress" pic.twitter.com/Wlm4uWoy0q — Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) February 26, 2018

When Stacey Dash and Ben Carson show up trying to get into Wakanda #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/7V8pmTZwI8 — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) February 22, 2018

When I heard Stacey Dash was making a run for Congress out of the 44th District, Compton/LBC, girl bye😂 #StaceyDash #congress pic.twitter.com/dSbWYBBmj8 — wendy (@wendyuu) February 27, 2018

Stacey Dash wants to represent Watts and Compton in Congress. LORD. Black Panther really has everybody out here feeling like the sky is the limit. pic.twitter.com/r2OMJO5Oz3 — Marissa Jackson Sow (@MarissaEsque) February 27, 2018

Black People when Stacey Dash loses pic.twitter.com/E6IXo2q77I — Pryncewill Tumusiime (@MalachiWashin18) February 27, 2018

"Stacey Dash is running for Congress" pic.twitter.com/sXyJM9SBAK — SJW Princess Star Butterfly (@khaleesi_britt) February 27, 2018

Hell will freeze over before I let Stacey Dash represent Compton. Whatever the maximum donation I can give to her opponent, consider it done! https://t.co/zcRfLAymIQ — Travon Free (@Travon) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash is running for Congress in a district that includes Compton and Watts. She couldn’t even convince someone to give her extra jelly for her biscuit out that way. Bless her heart. (blame @XavierDLeau for sharing this news.) https://t.co/Xq4T7odtWV — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 26, 2018

Conservative Actress Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California. This is the perfect test to see if the elections are rigged. If she wins, we can confirm that Russia has access to our voting system. — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) February 26, 2018

#Breaking: Trump claims he would have ran into Parkland school w/o a gun during active shooter situation In other #Breaking news: Stacey Dash has filed to run for Congress in California. Me: pic.twitter.com/ehRp20ndtp — ✊🏿Resistance Zone is Boycotting Fedex (@ResistanceZone) February 26, 2018

If Dash wins, she would become the fourth Black woman in the House of Representatives to represent the state of California, alongside tenured Representatives Barbara Lee, Karen Bass and Maxine Waters. However, Dash is obviously doing this for the press. She knows she can’t win, but with campaign donations and having trended all day on Twitter yesterday, she is now back to being the queen of the sunken place.

