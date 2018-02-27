Entertainment News
The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce's Secret Snapchat

Foxy NC Staff
Beyoncé

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

 

BeyHive Is Swarming Snapchat Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Account

The BeyHive is in a frenzy again after video of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy with snapchat filters surfaced earlier today. Many people have believe the superstar had a secret snapchat account for years but no-one has had definitive proof until now. Now social media is going into overdrive trying to find Bey’s username.

 

 

Here are a few people going crazy over Beyonce’s secret snapchat:

 

 

Click through to see a few more hilarious posts about Bey’s secret account:

Photos