The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat

BeyHive Is Swarming Snapchat Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Account
The BeyHive is in a frenzy again after video of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy with snapchat filters surfaced earlier today. Many people have believe the superstar had a secret snapchat account for years but no-one has had definitive proof until now. Now social media is going into overdrive trying to find Bey’s username.
Here are a few people going crazy over Beyonce’s secret snapchat:
Click through to see a few more hilarious posts about Bey’s secret account:
