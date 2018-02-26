Entertainment News
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

Foxy NC Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

Fans got their first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, Chicago West, last month in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy reveal video — but obviously, they want more.

Over the weekend, Kim took to Twitter to describe which of her other two children (North or Saint West) Chi resembles the most.

On Monday, we finally got to decide for ourselves after Kim posted a photo of her and baby Chi on Instagram rocking adorable furry filters:

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

But which West sibling do you think Chi looks like the most?

 

north west

Source: getty / Getty

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

https://twitter.com/mean_gyal/status/968244479344902144

