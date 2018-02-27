Travis Scott Presents Kylie Jenner With A Priceless “Push Present” For Popping Out Their Precious Little Princess

1 reads Leave a comment
Travis Scott Spares No Expense For Kylie’s “Push Present”
Travis Scott is out here applying pressure for new fathers/fathers to be by dropping one of the dopest “push presents” of all time on his boo Kylie Jenner. For those of you still unsure as to what exactly a ‘push present’ is, it’s a gift provided by the father of the child to the mother of the child congratulating her on a successful birthing process. Travis went out and spent a modest $1.4 million on a Ferrari. The V-12 engine capable of 788-horsepower and has the ability to go from 0-60MPH in under three seconds is bound to have all the soccer moms jealous.
Fellas thinking about getting the mother of your child the same gift? Thats unfortunate because the car is rumored to have sold out before ‘the world even knew it existed’.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours