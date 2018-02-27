February 27, 2018 – Lesleigh Mausi

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Lesleigh Mausi – educator and co-founder of The Dome Group. Lesleigh gives back by empowering women and girls through leadership workshops and an established student endowment at North Carolina Central University. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: