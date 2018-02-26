Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Notebook Of Lyrics From Drake’s ‘Degrassi’ Days Is On Sale For This Steep Price

Drizzy stans come to the front.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spring Awakening and Degrassi Event with Rosie O'Donnell

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

If you ever wondered if Drake was nice with the pen back when he was on Degrassi, you might want to consider buying his old notebook.

According to TMZ, it was recovered from his grandfather’s furniture factory in Toronto about ten years ago. It features about 12 pages of handwritten notes, rare lyrics, phone and credit card numbers, and Drake’s signature (under his real name Aubrey Graham). It even includes what appears to be Drake’s version of Biggie‘s “Ten Crack Commandments.” Drizzy’s is titled “10 Mack Commandments.”

The notebook was about to get thrown out, but someone on the cleanup crew took hold of it and they’re now selling it on the MomentsInTime.com site. The site owner Gary Zimet says he knows the book is legit because of where it was found and the signatures that look like the one Drake uses today.

How much for the vintage journal?  It’ll only cost you $54,000.

The copyright for the book is 2002, only a year after Drake started his 8-year run on Degrassi. If you want to know what was going through his mind at that time, you better started collecting your coins! You can also watch Drake hyping his notebooks from the start in the clip below starting at the 2:11 mark.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A Notebook Of Lyrics From Drake’s ‘Degrassi’ Days Is On Sale For This Steep Price

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos