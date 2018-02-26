Entertainment News
Hold Your Ovaries And Prepare To Risk It All — This Is What Fine Raw Talent Looks Like

Foxy NC Staff
Young man's hands playing jazz trumpet, close-up

Source: Tim Ridley / Getty

When is the last time you saw a fine man belting out a classic balad with a trombone in the middle of Chinatown?

Well today is your lucky day. Meet Mr. Anderson, a.k.a. Steelo Soul, a singer/instrumentalist who travels around inner cities spreading love by using his voice and trombone as a medium. Not to mention he’s easy on the eyes.

 

Old clip … Reminds me how far I've grown as an individual #keeppushing

A post shared by Mr. Anderson (@steelosoul) on

 

Protect raw talent like Mr. Anderson at all costs. You can support the DMV composers dream by donating here.

Check Mr. Anderson out on Instagram for more of his work.

 

