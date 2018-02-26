Hold Your Ovaries And Prepare To Risk It All — This Is What Fine Raw Talent Looks Like

When is the last time you saw a fine man belting out a classic balad with a trombone in the middle of Chinatown?

Well today is your lucky day. Meet Mr. Anderson, a.k.a. Steelo Soul, a singer/instrumentalist who travels around inner cities spreading love by using his voice and trombone as a medium. Not to mention he’s easy on the eyes.

So I was running errands in Chinatown today and was blessed to hear this man’s vocals and trombone playing. I don’t know his name but he honestly deserves recognition for his talents 😍 pic.twitter.com/SoIEBVjmAx — Tia🦋 (@dailydoseoftia_) February 26, 2018

Protect raw talent like Mr. Anderson at all costs. You can support the DMV composers dream by donating here.

Check Mr. Anderson out on Instagram for more of his work.

