Fake Burgers Are Making Ranchers Mad!

U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has filed a 15 page petition with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the petition they are asking for vegetarian and vegan company to stop using the term “beef” or “meat” on their products.

Why? You’ve seen these products in stores for years but now they are getting more popular and there is one new burger that is size of a beef burger, looks like beef burger and some say taste like a beef burger. The Impossible Burger is geared to the meat eater. And the association doesn’t like it one bit. Not at all!

“Clean meat” is the latest thing. This “meat” is created in a lab from a small amount of animal stem cells. It’s not on the market yet but it’s in development. The other vegetarian or vegan products you see on the shelves is plant-based and it mimics meat.

You see the ranchers quaking in their boots. They are going to be madder at the “Clean meat” companies than they were at Oprah!

