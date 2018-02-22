Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Uh oh, this could get messy.

Danielle Jennings
1 reads
Leave a comment

Everyone is still on a high after seeing the excellent and record-breaking film Black Panther. However, there is one person who may have a different perspective on the film, particularly its soundtrack. An artist is suing both Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly stealing her work for their video for the single All The Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack.

Reported by TMZ, Kendrick Lamar and SZA should be prepared to lawyer up because an independent artist is suing them both for allegedly stealing her artwork that was featured in the music video for the duo’s song All The Stars. Artist Lina Iris Viktor says that even after she refused permission to use her artworks, titled “Constellations I,” “Constellations II” and “Constellations III,” they were stolen and used in the video anyway.

Via TMZ:

[Lina Iris Viktor] claims reps for the movie contacted her twice — in 2016 and as recently as January — asking her to lend her work to the movie or create new work for it … but she said no. According to the docs, they did it anyway, which she calls “both an egregious violation of federal law and an affront to the artist, her livelihood, her legacy and to artists everywhere.”

Viktor claims the vid tries to mimic the “unique look and feel” of her works, but also uses “specific copyrightable elements” such as “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.”

She’s suing for damages and she wants an injunction prohibiting Kendrick and SZA from using her artwork to promote the soundtrack.

In an interview with Okay Player Viktor addressed the lawsuit and accused the film of hypocrisy, stating “It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”

At press time, there has been no response to the lawsuit from either Kendrick Lamar, SZA or director Ryan Coogler.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

GOP Congresswoman Says Most Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 23 hours ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 23 hours ago
02.23.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Another First for Tiffany Haddish
 23 hours ago
02.23.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
10 items
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years
 2 days ago
02.22.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On Your…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
Cypher Clique Drops Their New Video For “Mini…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
Kylie Jenner’s Tweet About Not Using Snapchat Singlehandedly…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Ellen Surprised Tiffany Haddish By Bringing Out Oprah…This…
 2 days ago
02.23.18
Photos