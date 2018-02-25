I Am Black History
February 25, 2018 – Dr. Alice Clark Sallins

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Dr. Alice Clark Sallins – Executive Director of the Vance County Arts Council and career educator in Vance County. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

