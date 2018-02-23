Two Black History Month Events Happening In Cary This Weekend – Both Events Are Free

In partnership with multiple organizations, the Town of Cary will present a pair of events on Saturday, February 24 in honor of Black History Month.

Enjoy diverse musical performances, a panel discussion with area health care professionals and government leaders from across the state and hear from Baltimore Police Chief Melvin Russell at a pair of Black History Month celebrations in Cary. The 22nd African American Celebration will focus on health in African American communities beginning at 11 a.m. at The Cary Theater. “The Future of Black History” begins at 2 p.m. at Cary Town Hall and will feature performances, a panel discussion featuring local leaders and a keynote presentation by Baltimore Police Chief Melvin Russell. Both events are free and open to the public

The theme for this year’s African American Celebration is “Eat Well, Live Well, Be Well: Working to Improve Equal Opportunities for Health in the African-American Communities.” The event is sponsored by the Town of Cary and the Ujima Group, Inc. It will feature diverse musical performances along with a panel discussion with area healthcare professionals providing advice and resource suggestions for healthy living.

Performers will also include:

Braima Moiwai; a West African drummer, storyteller and textile artist who has spent the last three decades entertaining and informing hundreds of communities and school children about the history and culture of his native Sierra Leone.

Rev. William D. Burton; a Raleigh, NC based blues musician. He has performed as the opening act for Stephen Stills, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker.

Crucial Fiya; a multi-faceted Reggae band that has the capability of performing for the most serious roots reggae music lover with a blend of R&B and classic rock for those in need of a good time with a Caribbean flavor.

Chef Kabui; a celebrated organic chef, urban farmer and food activist from Durham bringing to the table a combination of history, education and experience that has resulted in a unique perspective on food and healthy eating in America and beyond.

Make A Joyful Youth Performing Arts Outreach Ministry; providing activities for youth ages 5-18, through performing arts each child has an opportunity to feel valued and loved, build their self-esteem and reach their highest potential.

“The Future of Black History” focuses on bridging the gaps and connecting the dots of the contributions of great Black inﬂuencers and thought leaders across diﬀerent disciplines and generations. The program will include a performance by national gospel recording artist Todd Galberth, a keynote by Melvin Russel, TED Speaker and Chief of the Community Partnership Division for the Baltimore Police Department and a panel discussion facilitated by Tru Pettigrew, founder of Tru Access and featuring:

Rev. Mycal Brickhouse, senior pastor at Cary First Christian Church

Chief Patrice Andrews, Morrisville Police Department

Justice Paul Newby, North Carolina Supreme Court

Mamta Bisarya, co-founder of Hum Sub

Patrick Patterson, President, Global Partners for Fathers & Families

Fiorella Horna, owner of Fiorella Consulting

For more, search “African American Celebration” at www.townofcary.org and call (919) 469-4061.

