The 10 Busiest Actors in Hollywood

Samuel L. Jackson

Have you ever felt like you keep seeing the same actors or actresses in every movie? Well, 24/7 Wall Street ranked the 25 busiest actors in Hollywood. Here are the top 10 actors.

10. Steve Carell

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11

Known for: The Office

Total lifetime acting credits: 73

9. Kristen Wiig

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11

Known for: The Martian

Total lifetime acting credits: 91

8. Samuel L. Jackson

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11

Known for: Pulp Fiction

Total lifetime acting credits: 175

7. Zac Efron

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12

Known for: 17 Again

Total lifetime acting credits: 48

6. Bradley Cooper

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12

Known for: Silver Linings Playbook

Total lifetime acting credits: 59

5. John Cusack

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12

Known for: Being John Malkovich

Total lifetime acting credits: 85

4. Mark Wahlberg

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Boogie Nights

Total lifetime acting credits: 26

3. Anna Kendrick

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Up in the Air

Total lifetime acting credits: 47

2. Robert De Niro

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Goodfellas

Total lifetime acting credits: 115

1. Dwayne Johnson

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 14

Known for: Moana

Total lifetime acting credits: 98

Interesting list. Still missing a couple of people like Jenifer Lewis who has 117 acting credits and Clifton Powell who has 222 acting credits. Hummm.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Photos