The 10 Busiest Actors in Hollywood

Have you ever felt like you keep seeing the same actors or actresses in every movie? Well, 24/7 Wall Street ranked the 25 busiest actors in Hollywood. Here are the top 10 actors.
10. Steve Carell
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11
Known for: The Office
Total lifetime acting credits: 73
9. Kristen Wiig
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11
Known for: The Martian
Total lifetime acting credits: 91
8. Samuel L. Jackson
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 11
Known for: Pulp Fiction
Total lifetime acting credits: 175
7. Zac Efron
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12
Known for: 17 Again
Total lifetime acting credits: 48
6. Bradley Cooper
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12
Known for: Silver Linings Playbook
Total lifetime acting credits: 59
5. John Cusack
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12
Known for: Being John Malkovich
Total lifetime acting credits: 85
4. Mark Wahlberg
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Boogie Nights
Total lifetime acting credits: 26
3. Anna Kendrick
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Up in the Air
Total lifetime acting credits: 47
2. Robert De Niro
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Goodfellas
Total lifetime acting credits: 115
1. Dwayne Johnson
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 14
Known for: Moana
Total lifetime acting credits: 98
Interesting list. Still missing a couple of people like Jenifer Lewis who has 117 acting credits and Clifton Powell who has 222 acting credits. Hummm.