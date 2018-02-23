Sports
Pole Dancing Might Be The Next Olympic Sport

Woman pole dancing on bar counter

Source: Andreas Schlegel / Getty

There is a campaign to get pole dancing as an Olympic sport. Yes you read that right pole dancing. Now we aren’t talking about the kind of pole dancing where ladies are taking off their clothes for money but as a tasteful presentation.

There is a International Pole Sports Federation that hosts competitions. The competitions are in several categories – Senior Women & Men, Doubles, Masters 40+ Women & Men, Junior Boys & Girls and Novice.  The World Pole Competition weekend is July 12th – July 16th. The National Pole Competition is May 19th. 

A few years ago, CBS Sunday Morning did a story about the growing competition.

If they get the right backing and money, it could happen. WOW! Would you watch?

Photos