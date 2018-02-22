WTF? Heartless NRA Member Uses ‘Grieving Black Mothers’ To Excuse The Use Of Weapons Of War

WTF? Heartless NRA Member Uses 'Grieving Black Mothers' To Excuse The Use Of Weapons Of War

Dana Loesch continues her vile comments.

The NRA is going ballistic now that young people like Emma Gonzalez are fighting back against the pro-gun organization profiting from death. Last night, CNN conducted a town hall with people affected by gun violence in Parkland, Florida and these brilliant teenagers dragged them all over the stage.

The spineless Dana Loesch, the National Rifle Association’s spokeswoman, was taken to task for constantly using the excuse of the second amendment to condone American citizens having access to weapons of war. After the hot-lashing, she gave a speech today for the Conservative Political Action Conference and had the audacity to bring up Black women in Chicago. “Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it. Now I’m not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back (of the room).” She continued, “And notice I said ‘crying white mothers’ because there are thousands of grieving Black mothers in Chicago every weekend, and you don’t see town halls for them, do you?” Loesch asked. “Where’s the CNN town hall for Chicago? Where’s the CNN town hall for sanctuary cities?”

When conservatives try to bring up Chicago when it comes to Black Lives Matter, gun control or any issue to deflect from their blood on their hands, it is deeply offensive. Does Loesch have any idea how the guns are being pumped into gang infested neighborhoods? The guns are bought legally from “good old boys” and sold to the gang members. Watch the disgusting moment below.

