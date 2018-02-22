Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

And the Hollywood sequels just continue.

Danielle Jennings
3 reads
Leave a comment

Hollywood has always had a fascination with sequels and remakes, but it seems that over the last few years they have overdosed on them. Case in point, actor/comedian Chris Tucker has just confirmed that a fourth entry in the Rush Hour franchise is officially in the works.

In a new interview on ESPN’s podcast The Plug, Complex is reporting that Chris Tucker finally confirmed the rumors that a new Rush Hour movie would be coming soon. If you recall, the first Rush Hour film premiered in 1998, followed by sequels in 2001 and 2007. There have been rumors for quite a while that a fourth installment was in development.

Via Complex:

After some rumors about a new ‘Rush Hour’ began circulating last year, Chris Tucker, arguably the funniest half of the franchise, finally confirmed that ‘Rush Hour 4’ is a go during an appearance on the ESPN podcast ‘The Plug.’ 

After one of the hosts asked Tucker if he and Jackie Chan would ever grace the world with more ‘Rush Hour,’ Tucker replied with some magical words: “It’s happening.”

“This is gonna be the rush of all rushes,” the comedian said. “Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.” He wasn’t able to reveal any more details, but for diehard ‘Rush Hour’ fans that should be more than enough.

During the interview, when talk turned to the highly-anticipated Last Friday film, that would hopefully see him return as his iconic character Smokey from the original 1995 film Friday, Tucker once again said that he’s not sure if he’s interested. He’s been turning down the film for years, so it’s safe to say that the only sequels he’s interested in appearing in are those of the Rush Hour variety.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car And Runs Over Bleeding Victim

GOP Congresswoman Says Most Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Ellen Surprised Tiffany Haddish By Bringing Out Oprah…This…
 2 hours ago
02.22.18
1984 Grammy Awards
Quincy Jones’ Six Daughters Held An Intervention And…
 4 hours ago
02.22.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 5 hours ago
02.22.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER
Black Twitter Makes It Clear That R. Kelly…
 6 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 hours ago
02.22.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
02.22.18
Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan
 10 hours ago
02.22.18
Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car…
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
In Wake Of Florida Shooting, Oprah Donates $500,000…
 21 hours ago
02.22.18
Ex-NFL Player Rae Carruth Tries To Make Amends…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse)…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Another State Wants To Ban Saggy Pants And…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Photos