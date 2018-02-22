Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Snapchat Doesn’t Really Care If You Don’t Like Their Latest Update

OK, they didn't say exactly that...but their most recent statement reads as one big "Get over it."

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Young man holds a smart device while using SnapChat app

Source: studioEAST / Getty

Over 1 million people signed a Change.org petition to get the new Snapchat update removed. On Tuesday, February 20, the company posted it’s official response. It reads:

“We hear you, and appreciate that you took the time to let us know how you feel. We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many.

By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most. The new Friends page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you’re most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalization is also true of the new Discover, which will adapt to you the more that you use it.

Beginning soon on iOS, and with Android in the coming weeks, we are introducing tabs in Friends and Discover, which will make it easier to find the Stories that you want, when you want them. Once you receive the update, you’ll be able to sort things like Stories, Group Chats, and Subscriptions, allowing you to further customize your own experience on the app.

This new foundation is just the beginning, and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone. We are grateful for your enthusiasm and creativity. We are very excited for what’s ahead.”

In other words: tough luck, learn to like it. After reading this, is anyone thinking about quitting Snapchat for good? Send us your thoughts.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Snapchat Doesn’t Really Care If You Don’t Like Their Latest Update

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 4 hours ago
02.23.18
10 items
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years
 14 hours ago
02.22.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27…
 14 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On Your…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Cypher Clique Drops Their New Video For “Mini…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Kylie Jenner’s Tweet About Not Using Snapchat Singlehandedly…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Ellen Surprised Tiffany Haddish By Bringing Out Oprah…This…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
1984 Grammy Awards
Quincy Jones’ Six Daughters Held An Intervention And…
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
Photos