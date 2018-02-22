Entertainment News
Um, Ok: Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole New (Healthy) Level

There’s a running joke that millennials have an obsession with avocados — and the latest wedding proposal trend does nothing to negate that myth.

The latest, and one of the weirdest, social media trends is folks proposing marriage using an avocado as a ring box.

Back in 2016, a woman named Taylor Selby took to Instagram to share her unique and creative avocado engagement and became one of the first to ever do it.

Two years later and people using the popular fruit to propose is now a thing.

Would you say yes to an avocado proposal, or nah? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

 

 

