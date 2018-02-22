Um, Ok: Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole New (Healthy) Level

There’s a running joke that millennials have an obsession with avocados — and the latest wedding proposal trend does nothing to negate that myth.

The latest, and one of the weirdest, social media trends is folks proposing marriage using an avocado as a ring box.

I would very much like my proposal to be with an avocado pic.twitter.com/bRIQJMnFgP — Angela Bradway (@imangelabradway) February 20, 2018

Back in 2016, a woman named Taylor Selby took to Instagram to share her unique and creative avocado engagement and became one of the first to ever do it.

Ben proposed to his girlfriend Taylor by hiding the engagement ring in an avocado ‘box’ 🥑 💍 Have you ever popped the question in an unusual or creative way?#avocadoproposal pic.twitter.com/4c4yC66KIq — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) February 21, 2018

Two years later and people using the popular fruit to propose is now a thing.

#TRENDING: People are using Avocados to pop the big question! Do you like the idea? #avocadoproposal pic.twitter.com/4ZXGByVXqM — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 21, 2018

