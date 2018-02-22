Bad Gal B’Day: Rihanna Kicked Off Her 30th With Some Wine, Some Twerking, And Some Lil Kim

Rihanna turned 30 early this week and folks were surprised that the bad girl hasn’t been photographed out and about getting lit like she use to in the pass.

Rih is clearly growing up, because instead of turning up at a club, she kicked off her dirty 30 with a glass of wine and some vintage Lil Kim music as her soundtrack. Lil Kim took to social media to approve:

I know I’m late but happy 30th birthday to my boo @rihanna! I see you starting off your birthday right 🎂 “You got it going on”!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8r0BLfgfW — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 22, 2018

Rih been told us that she was done with that club life.:

Rihanna feeling like she's getting too old for the club makes me feel so understood. pic.twitter.com/toBe1vZQBh — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) November 21, 2017

We can’t wait to see how grown and sexy Rihanna will be as a new member of the 30’s club.

