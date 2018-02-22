Bad Gal B’Day: Rihanna Kicked Off Her 30th With Some Wine, Some Twerking, And Some Lil Kim

1 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna turned 30 early this week and folks were surprised that the bad girl hasn’t been photographed out and about getting lit like she use to in the pass.
Rih is clearly growing up, because instead of turning up at a club, she kicked off her dirty 30 with a glass of wine and some vintage Lil Kim music as her soundtrack. Lil Kim took to social media to approve:
Rih been told us that she was done with that club life.:
We can’t wait to see how grown and sexy Rihanna will be as a new member of the 30’s club.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours