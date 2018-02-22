Local
Home > Local

Website Survey Ranks Raleigh 6th Best State Capital

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh's Fayetteville Street at night

Source: Evan Semones – cosmophotography / Getty

A recent list by WalletHub has ranked Raleigh the sixth greatest state capital to live in for 2018.

Among its list of reasons, ‘affordability’ particularly stands out because North Carolina is ranked .

Other attributes Wallethub looked for while evaluating capitals includes economic well-being, quality of & and quality of life.

The top 10 capitals are:

    1. Austin, TX
    2. Madison, WI
    3. Boise, ID
    4. Lincoln, NE
    5. Bismarck, ND
    6. Raleigh, NC
  1. Denver, CO
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Juneau, AK
  4. Concord, NH

source: Spectrumnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Website Survey Ranks Raleigh 6th Best State Capital

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 4 hours ago
02.23.18
10 items
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years
 14 hours ago
02.22.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27…
 14 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On Your…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Cypher Clique Drops Their New Video For “Mini…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Kylie Jenner’s Tweet About Not Using Snapchat Singlehandedly…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 18 hours ago
02.23.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Ellen Surprised Tiffany Haddish By Bringing Out Oprah…This…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The…
 19 hours ago
02.23.18
1984 Grammy Awards
Quincy Jones’ Six Daughters Held An Intervention And…
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
Photos