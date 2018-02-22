Morning Minute: Fight Back With More Guns?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/22/18- Donald Trump proposed that instead of placing laws that stop certain people from purchasing guns that teachers should be armed with guns. Chris believes that the NRA owns Trump’s pockets, presidency and that Robert Mueller will soon have him!

