NBC’s Winter Olympics Ratings Are Down

Olympic Torch Relay Continues

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

As you can imagine, NBC isn’t really happy how much the Winter Olympic ratings have fallen. This year, NBC is showing the Olympics on two channels – NBC and NBCSports during Prime time. For the 2014 Winter Olympics only NBC showed the games during prime time. They had dip but not as big as this year.

The Sochi games in 2014 had a viewership of about 23.7 million. The Pyeongchang has about a 21.9 million. One reason why is because of the US low medal count. Currently the US has  8 Gold, 7 Silver, and 6 Bronze, giving the US a total of 21. In 2014 the US won 9 Gold, 7 Silver and 12 Bronze giving the US a total of 28 medals. Time is running out so it doesn’t look like the US will catch up to 2014 but we are doing okay.

We do know this one thing, comedian Leslie Jones is have a great time in South Korea!

Photos