NBC’s Winter Olympics Ratings Are Down

As you can imagine, NBC isn’t really happy how much the Winter Olympic ratings have fallen. This year, NBC is showing the Olympics on two channels – NBC and NBCSports during Prime time. For the 2014 Winter Olympics only NBC showed the games during prime time. They had dip but not as big as this year.
The Sochi games in 2014 had a viewership of about 23.7 million. The Pyeongchang has about a 21.9 million. One reason why is because of the US low medal count. Currently the US has 8 Gold, 7 Silver, and 6 Bronze, giving the US a total of 21. In 2014 the US won 9 Gold, 7 Silver and 12 Bronze giving the US a total of 28 medals. Time is running out so it doesn’t look like the US will catch up to 2014 but we are doing okay.
We do know this one thing, comedian Leslie Jones is have a great time in South Korea!
From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments
1. Maé Bérénice Méité, 2018 Winter Olympics1 of 18
2. Pita Taufatofua, Also Known As The Tonga Guy, 2016/20182 of 18
3. James Harden, LeBron James, 2012 London OlympicsSource:Getty Images 3 of 18
4. Kobe, Carmelo, and Dwyane, 2008 Beijing OlympicsSource:Getty Images 4 of 18
5. Michael Jordan, 1992 Barcelona Olympics5 of 18
6. Meldrick Taylor, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics6 of 18
7. Sydney 2000Source:Getty Images 7 of 18
8. Nagano 1998Source:Getty Images 8 of 18
9. Atlanta 1996Source:Getty Images 9 of 18
10. Montreal 1976Source:Getty Images 10 of 18
11. Mexico City 1968Source:Getty Images 11 of 18
12. Innsbruck 1964Source:Getty Images 12 of 18
13. London 1948Source:Getty Images 13 of 18
14. Dominique Dawes, 1996 Atlanta Olympics14 of 18
15. Barbie Honors Ibtihaj Muhammad With One-Of-A-Kind Doll, 2016 Rio Olympics15 of 18
16. Usain Bolt, 2016 Rio Olympics16 of 18
17. Simone Biles, 2016 Rio Olympics17 of 18
18. Jesse Owens At The 1936 Olympic Games In Berlin18 of 18