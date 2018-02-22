Celebrity News
Lupita Is Going To Be Busy!

Lupita Nyong’o isn’t going to let the grass grown under her feet. She currently has 3 movies in the works and just signed up for a fourth movie.

She is scheduled to star in ‘Little Monsters’. The movie is about a washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies. No release date has been announced yet, but the movie is in post production.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ is getting a reboot and Nyong’o is rumored to star in that with Kristen Stewart. The movie is schedule to be released in 2019. She is also scheduled to reprise her role in ‘Star Wars: IX’ as Maz Kanata.

Now she has signed on to star in the movie adaptation of Trevor Noah’s book ‘Born A Crime’.  Nyong’o made the announcement on Twitter.

Congratulations Lupita! Keep doing big things. Hope to see you in ‘Black Panther 2’!

