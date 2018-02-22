CNN’s Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said ‘I Don’t Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself’

CNN's Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said 'I Don't Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself'

Republicans can't even sanely talk gun control after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.

When children are massacred because of a psycho with a militarized weapon, like an  AR-15, for some reason that inspires Republicans to get extremely defensive about the second amendment. No one should be able to buy an AR-15, but in Florida it’s legal for an 18-year-old to purchase the weapon of war — even though you have to be 21 to buy a handgun. Furthermore, what do the mass shootings in Parkland, Las Vegas, Aurora and Sandy Hook  have in common? The shootings were all done with an AR-15, which was banned up until 2004.

Angela Rye tried to talk to a Republican and NRA member SE Cupp on CNN. Of course, SE believes banning assault weapons would do nothing for gun violence, which is illogical considering every stat proves mass shootings and gun violence have skyrocketed since the expiration of the 2004 assault weapons ban. When CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Rye if President Donald Trump would do anything to prevent school shootings, she said, “I have yet to see him walk in a way that is supportive of policy that helps to shape American lives in any meaningful, positive way.” Cupp interrupted, “We just had a big tax cut. That they’re real happy with.”

Rye replied, “Some folks are real happy with it. Particularly very elitist rich folks are happy with it.”

“No, middle class,” Cupp responded.

“I just want to talk about gun control right now S.E.,” Rye said. Then, as if she was talking to a child, Cupp replied with,  “I’m trying to not let you get ahead of yourself.”

This is when Angela had to shut her down, “Oh, I don’t need you to help me. I’m fully grown, I’m 38 years old, honey.” Rye then went on to explain how the NRA is controlling politicians, Democrats and Republicans, which got SE in a tizzy because she donates money to an organization that encourages anyone over the age of 18 to buy guns that should only buy used in battlefields. See the exchange below:

Isn’t it disturbing that even when 17 people are killed in school that Republicans will still not even remotely consider banning assault weapons?

Photos