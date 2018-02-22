Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther premiere

Source: Getty / Getty

Yes, everyone is still talking about Black Panther, because it’s one of the biggest movies in film history and we’re watching the culture shift before our eyes.

Everyone who’s seen the film has vowed to greet every person of color they see with the Wakandan handshake. It looks like World Medalist  Jasmine Todd got the memo.

Feeling left out of the inside joke? Go see Black Panther in theaters, now.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER
Black Twitter Makes It Clear That R. Kelly…
 2 hours ago
02.22.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.22.18
Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan
 6 hours ago
02.22.18
Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car…
 16 hours ago
02.22.18
Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali
 16 hours ago
02.22.18
Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show
 16 hours ago
02.22.18
In Wake Of Florida Shooting, Oprah Donates $500,000…
 17 hours ago
02.22.18
Ex-NFL Player Rae Carruth Tries To Make Amends…
 18 hours ago
02.22.18
5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse)…
 19 hours ago
02.22.18
Another State Wants To Ban Saggy Pants And…
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
8 items
Rihanna Had An Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every…
 21 hours ago
02.22.18
Natalie Portman And Oscar Isaacs Bring Us Behind…
 21 hours ago
02.22.18
Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
Photos