Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’ Interview

He literally acts like a toddler who constantly craves attention.

Danielle Jennings
Like the petulant child he is, Trump is once again directing his attention to any (rightful) criticism of his tactics and practices, instead of actually doing the job he was elected to do. As the country is still grieving the horrific loss of life stemming from the Florida school massacre, Trump decided he would get on social media and attack Oprah Winfrey instead.

Apparently, #45 has a nervous tick that propels him to tweet out BS on a regular basis when he feels he’s being slighted or treated unfairly, seriously, he just can’t stop with the tweeting! His latest social media target is one he’s visited before—the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

Ever the whiny baby, Trump took issue with Winfrey’s latest segment for 60 Minutes, where the multi-millionaire mogul interviewed various Americans about how they feel about the current job Trump is doing as POTUS. According to The Grio, #45 called the line of questioning “biased” and referred to Oprah as “insecure.” Yeah, okay, whatever.

Via The Grio:

The notoriously thin-skinned and Twitter obsessed president apparently couldn’t take it when Oprah put together a ‘60 Minutes’ segment in which she brought together a group of Michigan voters to grade Trump on his first presidential year.

The ‘60 Minutes’ segment was a follow-up to a previous segment, when those same 14 people had come together in 2017. Winfrey, a special correspondent for the iconic news program, talked to voters to get their thoughts and reflections on the president’s first year in office.

And apparently Donald Trump had to take to Twitter to share his displeasure. “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the ‘New York Daily News.’ “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Trump said. “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Since Mother O is a regal, intelligent being who has no time for peasants, don’t expect her to respond to #45’s attack, but that likely won’t stop him from constantly hopping on Twitter with an apparently incurable case of Twitter fingers to address his critics.

 

Photos