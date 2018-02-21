National
Watch: Video Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Crazy Brawl At LAX Airport

Foxy NC Staff
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi got into a brawl in the middle of the street at LAX airport. As for how it all went down, it looks like one of Tekashi’s boys threw the first punch after getting into a verbal argument with two guys. When police arrived, TMZ reports neither crew wanted to press charges.

The site states, “Interestingly enough, 6ix9ine posted a video last week calling out haters who warned him not to come to Los Angeles. He came anyway, and it looks like the haters delivered. After the fight, he told us he claimed the attackers were just trying to make a name for themselves, but as he puts it, ‘I’m still smiling.’”

Watch the brawl in the footage up top.

