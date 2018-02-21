Watch: Video Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Crazy Brawl At LAX Airport

2 reads Leave a comment
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi got into a brawl in the middle of the street at LAX airport. As for how it all went down, it looks like one of Tekashi’s boys threw the first punch after getting into a verbal argument with two guys. When police arrived, TMZ reports neither crew wanted to press charges.
The site states, “Interestingly enough, 6ix9ine posted a video last week calling out haters who warned him not to come to Los Angeles. He came anyway, and it looks like the haters delivered. After the fight, he told us he claimed the attackers were just trying to make a name for themselves, but as he puts it, ‘I’m still smiling.’”
Watch the brawl in the footage up top.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours