Natalie Portman And Oscar Isaacs Bring Us Behind The Scenes Of Annihilation On Extra Butter

Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaacs & Jennifer Jason Leigh discuss the making of Annihilation on today’s episode of Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine. Natalie discusses how technology has changed Hollywood, while Oscar Isaacs explain working double time, filming this and Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the same sound stage. Annihilation is in theaters everywhere Friday, 2/23

