10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every 20-Something Can Relate To

8 reads Leave a comment
Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 as Kimmy Schmidt’s show stealing bestie in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, we’ve all at one point though ” Titus Andromedon is so me!”
In honor of Broadway superstar Tituss Burgess‘ 39th birthday, check out these hilarious gifs that every millennial can relate to. Maybe some older folks can too — no shade.
When you’ve finally found someone who loves you as much as we love them:
Even on a budget, we like to have the best of the best. Why not? Treat yo’self:
Older generations may call us lazy, but we like to think that we’re selective with our time, a.k.a. smart:
Hit the flip for more.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours