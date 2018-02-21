Top Of The Morning: Do Men PMS?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/21/18- Comedian Guy Torry made a confession this morning that guys too go through PMS. He had sushi before going to bed and needed dessert so he topped it off with Oreos and girl scout cookies! But now his stomach isn’t feeling too great. Sybil really thinks it’s his time of the month!

