February 23, 2018 – Sherry Smith

ronesarahdavis
NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Sherry Smith – teacher and after school site director at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

