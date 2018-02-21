Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On Her Team

News One
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On Her Team

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

News One
The past few weeks, Omarosa has  been bringing her signature ratchetness to Celebrity Big Brother. She claimed somebody in the White House is “sleeping with everybody,” clapped back when she was asked if she slept with Donald Trump and has even predicted the apocalypse. As we all know, Omarosa doesn’t have much love in the Black community. She has attacked April Ryan, Angela Rye, Joy-Ann Reid, Wendy Williams, Robin Roberts and even the defenseless La Toya Jackson.

That said, the eccentric Metta World Peace told TMZ, “I know nothing about Omarosa… To me, Omarosa, she’s just a nice lady, a big sister who I really love.”  The 38-year-old former NBA player was kicked out of the house this week. Watch below:

Sounds like Metta didn’t get the full dose of Omarosa. The reality star is still in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but she is the last Black person standing — Keshia Knight Pulliam also got the boot. Being the only Black person is probably comfortable for her — it’s just like the White House!

