UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of Morehouse Graduate

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.

A Saturday UberEats delivery turned deadly after Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse College student, was shot by driver Robert Bivinies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bivinies, 36, was denied bail in an Atlanta courtroom on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault. He surrendered to police on Monday afternoon, two days after the shooting.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when Bivinies arrived at Thornton’s Buckhead condo to deliver his meal. Authorities believe a verbal altercation ensued between the two shortly after.

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement to the Journal Constitution. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver.”

Several shots were fired, hitting Thornton in the torso. He later died at nearby Grady Memorial hospital, the outlet reports.

Bivinies lawyer, Jackie Patterson, maintains his client acted in self-defense during the heated exchange.

“My client had no choice but to defend himself,” Patterson said.

According to Patterson, Thornton was irate about the delivery time and became threatening towards Bivinies. Bivinies drew his weapon after Thornton walked towards the passenger side window while reaching near his pockets.

WSB-TV reports Bivinies was only on the job as an UberEats driver for a week when the shooting occurred. Bivines will appear in court again on March 6.

SOURCE: WSB-TV

