Philadelphia Pastor Calls Women With ‘Lips All Red’ And ‘Fake Hair’ Nothing ‘But An Organ Playing Hoe’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Philadelphia Pastor Calls Women With ‘Lips All Red’ And ‘Fake Hair’ Nothing ‘But An Organ Playing Hoe’

Not very Christ-like.

News One
5 reads
Leave a comment

Imagine you are a woman who has had a rough week. It’s Sunday and you decide to get dressed up for church. You put on some red lipstick and decide to wear a wig — maybe because of the hellish work week, you didn’t have time to get your hair done or maybe couldn’t afford the salon that week…or maybe you just really like your wig. Feeling confident about yourself and looking forward to the love of Christ, you hear vile, judgmental and misogynist rants from a so-called pastor who is preaching with hate, not love. The sermon is pure evil as he places his ludicrous constructs on how you should present yourself for the fashion of church. Then, he goes even further and rants about body parts, sex workers and using language like “hoe” — disguising all of this as the “word of God.”

Well, there are pastors like this and a prime example is Gino Jennings from Philadelphia.  See below:

Gino Jennings is clearly another pimping preacher who is enjoying the attention and his “performance” rather than being even remotely kind, loving, or compassionate. Also, let’s hope that Gino’s house is 100 percent clean because everyday we see preachers outed for being everything they preach against. One site has labeled Jennings and his church, First Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ, a cult. In addition, Jennings is anti-LGBT and anti-Muslim. Sexist, anti-LGBT and an Islamophobic? Basically, he is the Donald Trump of Philly preachers. Beware of false prophets.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Philadelphia Pastor Calls Women With ‘Lips All Red’ And ‘Fake Hair’ Nothing ‘But An Organ Playing Hoe’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 5 hours ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 5 hours ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 6 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 6 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 7 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 22 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 24 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos