Make America Great Again! Child Sex Offender Is The Face Of A Trump Supporter's Dating Site

News One
Make America Great Again! Child Sex Offender Is The Face Of A Trump Supporter’s Dating Site

Seems to go right in-line with the Trump brand.

News One
It’s lonely out there for a Trump supporter. Considering they probably wouldn’t want to be around anyone who is an immigrant, Muslim, or doesn’t own a gun, the pickings are slim. Maybe that’s why someone decided to start a dating site for Trump supporters, appropriately titled TrumpDating.com — and, of course, you can only register as a straight man or woman … oh and maybe as a sex offender. The face of TrumpDating.com is a convicted sex offender.  See below:

According to Greensboro News & Record, the man in the red hat is Barrett Riddleberger. In 1995, he was reportedly convicted of filming himself having sex with a 15-year-old when he was 25. The site reports, “Barrett Riddleberger, also called Brett, is the husband of group co-founder Jodi Riddleberger. He was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 1995, when he was 25. The charge stemmed from his having videotaped himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl.”

The company running TrumpDating.com removed Barrett from the site, which is surprising. Their president stood by an accused pedophile (Roy Moore), having a convicted sex offender as the face of finding love seems like a perfect match. Just another example of making America great again!

