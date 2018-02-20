Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

The special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election filed a new charge on Friday (February 16), marking the 18th indictment in the ongoing investigation. Black folks are looking at this and know that President Barack Obama would have been impeached long ago.
SEE ALSO: Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment
Robert Mueller, the special counsel, charged Alex van der Zwaan for allegedly lying to the FBI. This latest indictment adds to Mueller’s methodical movement toward building a case against President Donald Trump, which could result in his impeachment.
As criminal charges against people in Trump’s circle mount, it’s laughable that the Republicans wanted to impeach Obama for much less. Former Florida Rep. Allen West, a Black Republican, wanted Obama run out of office for a Taliban prisoner swap. Some in the GOP also tried to link the former president to Benghazi to find another way to remove him from the White House.
Here’s the growing list indictments:
Alex Van Der Zwaan
Charged on February 16, 2018: Van Der Zwaan was an associate of former Trump adviser Rick Gates. Van Der Zwaan allegedly lied to the FBI about contacts with Gates, who has also been indicted.
13 Russians
Charged on February 16, 2018: Thirteen Russian nationals were charged with conspiracy for creating fake news on social media to help the Trump campaign with the 2016 presidential election.
Michael Flynn
Charged on November 30, 2017: Trump’s former national security adviser faces one count of making false statements to federal investigators regarding conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Paul Manafort
Charged on October 27, 2017: Mueller’s team indicted the president’s former campaign manager on multiple counts, including laundering money and lying to the Justice Department.
Richard Gates
Charged on October 27, 2017: This business partner of Manafort was also a Trump campaign aide. Mueller charged him with multiple counts that include money laundering and failing to register as an agent for a foreign entity.
George Papadopoulos
Charged on October 5, 2017: He served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. Papadopoulos allegedly made false statements to the FBI.
SEE ALSO:
Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14