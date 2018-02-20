Entertainment News
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Michel B. Jordan may play the bad guy (depending on who you ask) in Black Panther, but his good looks seem to be winning over his co-star Lupita Nyong’o. The super heroic duo have been flirting along the Black Panther promo trail giving us major couple vibes.

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther

And, they have this secret bet between them that whenever Lupita requests, MBJ must drop down and do push-ups. We’re not complaining, but we can definitely see a twinkle in his eye whenever they’re around each other.

@michaelbjordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

If that wasn’t telling enough, MBJ appeared on VH1’s Safe Word, where he was dared to tweet Lupita,

She responded,

#LupitaNyongo hit #MichaelBJordan back with a response 😩 (view previous post)

While Lupita and Michael as a couple would be epic for the culture, it would mean less MBJ for us. Oh what a conundrum.

In other Black Panther news, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece raked in $404 million worldwide over a four-day time frame and $235 million domestically, ranking it it the fifth-highest opening for a film ever.

Photos