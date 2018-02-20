Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Fergie wasn’t the only celeb to have an embarrassing performance this weekend, Blac Chyna was trending for all the wrong reasons. The reality TV star/ business mogul is seeking legal action after a sex tape of her engaged in an intimate act with an unknown man (possibly her former side boo Rarri True?) leaked on the Internet.

While Blac Chyna wasn’t the only celeb who got caught in a compromising position this weekend (Donna from Black Ink Crew was filmed getting down in the bathroom stall), #BlackTwitter had tons to say about Chyna’s lackluster skills… because ya know, we thought she was a sexpert.

The Internet had fun at Chyna’s expense but lets be clear, Chyna seemed to know she was being filmed, but no woman deserves to be humiliated or exposed in such a vulnerable act without her permission.

RELATED STORIES:

Tyga And Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Assault Case Against Him

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

10 photos Launch gallery

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

Continue reading So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 36 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 55 mins ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos