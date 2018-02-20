BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape

Fergie wasn’t the only celeb to have an embarrassing performance this weekend, Blac Chyna was trending for all the wrong reasons. The reality TV star/ business mogul is seeking legal action after a sex tape of her engaged in an intimate act with an unknown man (possibly her former side boo Rarri True?) leaked on the Internet.

While Blac Chyna wasn’t the only celeb who got caught in a compromising position this weekend (Donna from Black Ink Crew was filmed getting down in the bathroom stall), #BlackTwitter had tons to say about Chyna’s lackluster skills… because ya know, we thought she was a sexpert.

Who had the worst performance last night?

RT: Blac Chyna

FAV: Fergie pic.twitter.com/9VreFCBX5R — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) February 20, 2018

Me: mmm why is everybody talking about blac chyna

*searchs it up*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ubQ18I5R8V — ☼ (@nirvanagham) February 20, 2018

Blac Chyna was like… pic.twitter.com/66muAozsZC — T’Karlous with a T’K (@KarlousM) February 19, 2018

Why was Blac Chyna fucking a KFC Manger anyway 😂😂😂 — YOUNG N' BANDSOME 💰 (@JappOffJones) February 20, 2018

Blac Chyna trying to explain her head game😒 pic.twitter.com/Tyh3LtcGVp — Nkuli♠ (@crush_cafe) February 20, 2018

When I saw why blac chyna was trending 😐☠️ pic.twitter.com/VAfnYyk38s — Zion🎨 (@SNOOZz_201) February 20, 2018

me after seeing the leaked video of Blac Chyna pic.twitter.com/MqvApTLtnH — lexi🌹 (@lexireadman) February 20, 2018

Kris Jenner after leaking the Blac Chyna video: pic.twitter.com/nGxAAVunCt — Mr.House🥂 (@ChisomsHouse) February 20, 2018

The Internet had fun at Chyna’s expense but lets be clear, Chyna seemed to know she was being filmed, but no woman deserves to be humiliated or exposed in such a vulnerable act without her permission.

