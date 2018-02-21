I Am Black History
February 21, 2018 – Don and Cynthia McQueen

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honorees, Don and Cynthia McQueen – leadership team serving the 550 students of Torchlight Academy. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

