Feel Just Like A Rockstar: Post Malone And 21 Savage Are Going On Tour Together

Here's when you can see the pair in a city near you

Foxy NC Staff
21 Savage In Concert - Atlanta Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After the insane success of their number 1 hit “Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage have decided to embark on a nation-wide tour together. The Texas native announced his North American tour on Tuesday: a 28-city trek that will find him and his new tour mates 21 Savage and SOB x RBE hitting everywhere from Portland to Atlanta.

Fans were hit with an announcement via Post’s Instagram announcing the extension of his tour, along with tickets going on presale only a few hours after the announcement–you can catch those now with the password from his IG page.

Check out all the dates 21 and Mr. Malone will be hitting this spring and make sure to cop your tickets quickly, because based off of the success of their song together, tickets are sure to sell like hot cakes.

Post Malone’s North American Tour Dates With 21 Savage and SOB x RBE

April 26—Portland, Ore.—Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 27—Vancouver, B.C.+—Rogers Arena

April 29—Seattle, Wash.—ShoWare Center

May 1—Salt Lake City, Utah—USANA Amphitheatre

May 2—Denver, Colo.—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 4—Sioux City, Iowa—Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

May 8—Nashville, Tenn.—Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 9—Simpsonville, S.C.—Heritage Park Amphitheatre

May 10—Jacksonville, Fla.—Daily’s Place

May 16—Charlotte, N.C.—PNC Music Pavilion

May 18—Raleigh, N.C.—Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 19—Baltimore, Md.—Preakness*

May 23—Philadelphia, Pa.—Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 24—Boston, Mass.—Xfinity Center

May 26—Darien, N.Y.—Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 27—Toronto, On+—RBC Echo Beach

May 29—Detroit, Mich—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 2—Cleveland, Ohop—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 5—Chicago, Ill.—Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 6—Indianapolis, Ind.—Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

June 10—Atlanta, Ga.—Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 14—Dallas, Texas—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 15—Houston, Texas+—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 16—Austin, Texas—Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19—Phoenix, Ariz.—Rawhide Event Center

June 21—San Diego, Calif.—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 22—Las Vegas, Nev.—Park Theater at Park MGM

June 24—San Francisco, Calif.*—Shoreline Amphitheatre

