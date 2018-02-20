Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel Orange’ Producer Over THIS

Things might get a little messy

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

There’s trouble on the horizon for Frank Ocean and one of his colleagues.

Mr. Ocean is reportedly suing a producer for trying to take what he estimates is waaayy too much credit for the songs that ended up on his 2016 album, Blonde. Frank has now taken legal action against producer Om’Mas Keith, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Keith is said to be claiming co-writing credits for a whopping 11 Blonde tracks—including “Ivy” and “Pink + White”—via ASCAP. According to the former Odd Future member, though, Keith had no involvement in the music or lyrics behind any of those tracks at all. According to reports from TMZ, Ocean is sticking to his story: that he hired Keith back in 2014 to work on “the master recordings” for a flat rate–and that’s that.

In September of 2016, Om’Mas Keith’s name was all over the place in the revealed Blonde credits, seemingly having multiple contributions.​ This isn’t the first time the two worked together, either. The producer previously helped with his previous project, Channel Orange and boasts credits with big league artists like Jay Z, Kanye West, St. Vincent, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

It was all good just a week ago….Keith said in a 2016 Fuse interview, “I love working with him…Frank and I are always involved.” Guess something went wrong along the way.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel Orange’ Producer Over THIS

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 41 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 59 mins ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos