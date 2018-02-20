Viral Dance Sensation Celebrates Rihanna’s B-Day With Some Fire Moves

Some might remember the talented Taylor Hatala when she aced a dance routine to Nicki Minaj‘s “Anaconda” back in 2014. At 11 years old, her moves caught the eyes of over 14 million viewers and now four years later, she’s still maintaining the energy.

For Rihanna‘s birthday today, Taylor decided to drop some moves to Rihanna’s track with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. Watch Taylor’s “Wild Thoughts” routine with her sister Reese Hatala below!

