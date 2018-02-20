Here’s A List Of Things You Could Buy With The Amount Of Money Jay Z Spent On Drinks In One Night

The internet has been collectively flabbergasted over the past few days over a receipt that surfaced online, showing Jay Z‘s bar tab from a friend’s birthday party. In one night of celebration, Hov’s bill was a whopping $91,135, and that’s including the $11,000 tip he blessed the waitress with.

Jay Z tab at Playroom last night. I’m just gonna cry in poor for the rest of the day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2OhOoi3YS — Vic (@MisterClasico) February 19, 2018

The mogul purchased 40 bottles of Ace of Spaces, which run between $1,200 and $2,500 a piece. The best thing about his choice of Champagne is that he bought Ace of Spades in 2014, so he’s essentially spending his own money to pay himself for a night out–and that’s the kind of bossing up he was talking about on 4:44, ladies and gentlemen.

The money Jay spent on drinks in one night is more than a lot of people make in an entire year, which got us thinking: what would you rather spend all that money on? Here’s a list of things you could buy with the nearly $100,000 Jigga spent on alcohol (hint: you can buy a looootttt of Lime-A-Ritas)

A Water Jet Pack

If you’re going the completely reckless route, why not buy a water jetpack? It does look fun, and you’d get a lot more use out of it than some Champagne.

A 3 Bedroom Home In Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Fort Worth, or Rochester

Prices for homes vary everywhere and every year, but there are most definitely some cities where you could get more bang for our buck when it comes to buying a house. In a lot of major cities, only dropping $100,000 on a home–with 3-4 bedrooms at that–seems impossible, but in many smaller cities, that’s very possible.

