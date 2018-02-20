Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed In New ‘Death Row Chronicles’ Documentary

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Suge Knight

Source: BET Networks / Miami Herald/TNS/ZUMAPRESS.com

On Tuesday, February 20, BET will premiere their six-part, three-night docu-series, chronicling the rise and fall of Death Row Records. Unlike documentaries in the past, Death Row Chronicles dives into the infamous record label as told by those involved.

Speaking to friends and family members of Suge Knight, and Suge himself (from prison), Death Row Chronicles begins by providing insight into the mogul’s upbringing. You’ll find out about his childhood, his days as a college football player and what lead him to the music industry. We’ll also hear from Michael “Harry O” Harris, the currently incarcerated drug kingpin who played a huge role in the founding of the label.

With testimony from Suge Knight, Kurupt, Michel’le, Danny Boy and others, in addition to unreleased footage and music from the Death Row vault, the series will take audiences deep inside the history of the renowned label and the legacy it left behind.

Hear the stories of Death Row and its artists, including Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, starting Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 10:00PM ET.

Check out a clip below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed In New ‘Death Row Chronicles’ Documentary

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 39 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 58 mins ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos